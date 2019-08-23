Putin discussed INF Treaty after US missile test in Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held an ad hoc meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, centering on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) issue in the context of Washington’s test launch of the Tomahawk cruise missile’s latest modification, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He [the president] held a meeting with the Russian Security Council’s permanent members," he said. "The meeting primarily discussed the INF Treaty issue in the context of the recent test launch conducted by the United States of an intermediate-range land-based missile." According to Peskov, "Putin made an important statement, it will be issued soon."

Moreover, he also said that the Russian leader had already held two international phone calls.