Russian deputy defense minister to visit North Korea

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will visit North Korea to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and prospects for bilateral cooperation in the military sphere, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin will make a working visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), where he will hold bilateral talks with the leadership of the DPRK's Ministry of People's Armed Forces," the Defense Ministry said.

"During the upcoming talks, the sides plan to discuss the situation in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, the conditions and prospects of Russian-North Korean cooperation in the military sphere, as well as relevant issues on the international and regional security agenda," the ministry added.