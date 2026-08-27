Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

LONDON, August 27. /TASS/. A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker following an attack in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

According to UKMTO, local authorities reported that the tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile causing a fire aboard the vessel, which was subsequently extinguished. The crew is safe, and there are no reports of any environmental impact.

No other details, including the vessel’s name or port of registry, were provided.