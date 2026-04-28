Death toll in fire in Moscow building under construction up to eight

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The death toll from the fire at the construction site in northern Moscow has risen to eight, the press service of the Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

"The death toll from the fire that broke out in a building under construction <...> in Moscow has risen to eight. Investigators and forensic experts have begun examining the scene," the statement said.

The agency added that as part of the investigation, representatives of the construction company, the site manager of the construction project where the fire occurred, and subcontractors involved in the work are being questioned. "All of the abovementioned individuals have been taken to the Moscow branch," the press service said.