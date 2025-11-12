Black box of Turkish airplane crashed in Georgia found — TV

ISTANBUL, November 12. /TASS/.Rescuers found the flight recorder of the C-130 military transport aircraft of the Turkish Air Force that crashed in Georgia on November 11, NTV television reported.

The black box will be sent to Turkey for decoding, which will facilitate crash investigation, the TV channel reported from the scene. According to NTV, about forty Turkish experts are working there.

Bodies of nineteen out of twenty Turkish servicemen that were on board of the aircraft have been found thus far.

The C-130 aircraft that had departed from Azerbaijan suffered the crash in Georgia, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said earlier. Causes of the accident are being investigated.