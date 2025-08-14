Klyuchevsky volcano in Kamchatka spews ash up to 8 km

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 15. /TASS/. Ash emission to a height of up to 8 km was recorded on Eurasia’s highest volcano Klyuchevsky, or Klyuchevskaya Sopka in Kamchatka, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Group of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

"The explosions raised the ashes of the Klyuchevsky volcano eight kilometers above sea level. The ash plume stretched 521 km east-northeast of the volcano," the statement said.

It said that Klyuchevsky has been assigned an orange aviation hazard code. On August 14, scientists said the eruption was over, but the giant became active again.

Klyuchevsky Volcano is a regular cone with a summit crater with a diameter of about 700 m, and about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones are located on the slopes. The volcano became active after a powerful earthquake on July 30.