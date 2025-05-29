More than 20 people die in Nigeria from floods

HARARE, May 29. /TASS/. More than 20 people have died in flooding in central Nigeria, the Daily Nigerian newspaper reported quoting the emergency service of the state of Niger.

"The Niger State Emergency Management Agency says 21 people have lost their lives following a severe rainfall that resulted in a flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government of Niger," it said.

According to preliminary data, prolonged heavy rains flooded the Mokwa region. Head of the service Ibrahim Hussaini said that three people had been rescued and were receiving medical treatment at the central hotel in the city of Mokwa.

He said that 21 victims have been identified, and ten more people are considered missing. 50 houses went under water along with the residents.

Search and rescue operations were launched.

