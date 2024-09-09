Equipment failure may have caused crash of only Alex-251 amphibious aircraft

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Equipment failure is considered as the most probable cause of the crash of the Alex-251 amphibious airplane in the Moscow Region, emergency response services told TASS.

"The failure of the airplane's systems was most probable," the source said.

He recalled that this aircraft is the only one of this type, registration number RA1240G.

"It was this machine that crashed," he stated.

According to the source, the plane was flown by an experienced pilot. The plane went down immediately after takeoff, so a piloting error was unlikely.

"The pilots took off from an airfield. The probability of a piloting error is tiny," he added.

The Alex-251 amphibious aircraft crashed near the Moscow Region's city of Ruza on Monday, killing both pilots. There were no casualties or damage on the ground. The plane belonged to the Vatulino flying club. It crashed near the airfield.