Fire at Omsk Refinery not caused by external interference

OMSK, August 1. /TASS/. External interference was not a cause of the fire at the Omsk Refinery, operative services told TASS.

"External interference is not the fire cause," a source said.

The fire was eliminated, refinery’s press service said. No injured individuals were reported.

The fire outbreak occurred in the pumphouse auxiliary space, the Office of Prosecutor of the Omsk Region told TASS. Forty-five firefighters and sixteen vehicles went to extinguish the fire, the press service of the regional Main Department of Emergencies told TASS.