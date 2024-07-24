What we know so far about car explosion in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A Russian national has been detained in the Turkish city of Bodrum on suspicion blowing up a vehicle in Moscow, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Two people were injured earlier on Wednesday as a Toyota Land Cruiser exploded in northern Moscow. They were taken to a hospital.

TASS has put together the highlights about the incident.

What happened

- A Toyota Land Cruiser blew up near a residential building in Sinyavinskaya Street on Wednesday morning when a man and woman got inside the vehicle.

- The blast damaged five nearby cars.

- The explosion was caused by detonation of an unidentified object, according to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk.

- It was tentatively established that the explosive device was planted under the car’s bottom in the area of the driver’s seat.

Casualties

- Two people were injured in the explosion.

- Tentatively, the man had his feet ripped off, while the woman suffered shrapnel wounds.

- Eyewitnesses immediately came to the aid of the victims, pulling them out of the car. The injured man took off his shirt and wrapped it around the lower parts of his legs.

- The injured people were taken to a hospital.

Investigation

- Investigators are looking into the charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

- Emergency management staff, an explosive ordnance disposal unit and sniffer dog handlers wrapped up work at the scene. Police are starting to remove the cordon. The wrecked car was taken away after an examination.

- Certain further tests are to be ordered shortly, including examinations by forensic and explosive-ordnance experts.

- The Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office took charge of the investigation.

- The suspect remains in Turkey, and Russia is in talks to extradite him, according to Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov.

- Turkish police identified the suspect as Russian national Yevgeny Serebryakov and said he had arrived from Russia in the morning.