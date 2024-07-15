Crew of Russia’s crashed Superjet aircraft never reported any problems on board

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. A crew of Russia’s Superjet-100 airliner, which crashed late last week near Moscow, did not report any possible technical problems before the incident, a source in the Russian aviation services told TASS on Monday.

"The crew did not report any technical problems on board after the takeoff," the source said. "In the last report, a pilot said that he was gaining altitude. After that, the communication with the aircraft was lost."

On the afternoon of July 12, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ 100) owned by the Gazpromavia Aviation Company took to the skies after an overhaul at the Lukhovitsy plant heading to Vnukovo Airport, but crashed in a forest near the village of Bolshoye Karasevo in the Kolomna urban district outside Moscow.

The crew of three pilots, who were on board of the aircraft, were killed in the incident.