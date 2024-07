MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The wildfire, which started near the village of Dyurso in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, has engulfed an area of 47 hectares, the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS.

"The wildfire area in the Krasnodar Region has expanded to 47 hectares. Strong wind with gusts of up to 17 meters a second complicates he firefighting efforts," it said, adding that the firefighting operation involves more than 200 men and 48 fire engines.