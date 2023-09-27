Iraqi wedding fire death toll climbs to 120

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The number of people, killed in a fire that broke out during a wedding in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, has risen to 100, while another 200 were reported to have been injured, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing the authorities.

According to the country’s civil defense authorities, the blaze was possibly started by the use of fireworks. It was also reported that fire safety rules were not observed in the hall where the celebration was taking place.

Earlier, the INA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the province’s healthcare department, that 100 people were killed and 150 injured.