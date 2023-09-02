Ukraine shelled DPR 47 times over past day, killing child and injuring 23 people

DONETSK, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic 47 times over the past day, killing a child and injuring 23 civilians, said the DPR mission at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine

"Over the past day there was a report that a civilian - a girl born in 2016 - was killed in the Kievsky District. Wounds of various severity were sustained by 23 civilians including children born in 2008, 2009, 2013 in the Kiev, Petrovsky, and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk; Alexandrovka, the Nikitovsky District of Gorlovka, and Novonikolayevka," the mission said in a statement.

The joint center aid the enemy had carried out 47 bombardments with MLRS and 155mm artillery, using cluster munitions, among other things. A total of 180 rounds of various ammunition was fired. As a result of the shelling, damage was inflicted to 35 homes in Donetsk, Gorlovka and Makeyevka as well as five infrastructure facilities.