All prisoners of war say they were tortured in Ukrainian captivity — DPR ombudsperson

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. Each prisoner of war released from captivity in Ukraine says he was tortured, human rights ombudswoman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Darya Morozova said on Friday.

"Electric shocks, brutal beatings, the use of chemicals - these illegal methods were used against DPR servicemen in Kiev’s prisons. Regrettably, we record such fact when interviewing nearly all servicemen who were held in captivity in Ukraine," she said.

According to Morozova, brutal treatment and violations of the rights of prisoners of war are regularly practiced by Ukrainian law enforcement agencies because of the inaction and biasedness of the international human rights community.