Explosion in Kherson possibly a Ukrainian sabotage, no injuries reported — police

KHERSON, June 30. /TASS/. The explosion in near a TV tower and a military unit in downtown Kherson occurred after an explosive device was detonated, which might be an attempted sabotage in Ukraine, Kherson Region police said on its Telegram channel Thursday, adding that nobody appears to be injured in the incident.

"An explosion occurred in downtown Kherson at a military unit near the TV tower. An explosive device was detonated. No victims were reported. People at the scene talk about an attempted Banderite sabotage," the statement says.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene. The military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region published photos from the scene showing damage caused by the explosion.