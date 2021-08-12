Nine people survived a helicopter crash in Kamchatka - regional Health Ministry

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 12. /TASS/. Nine people survived the crash of an Mi-8 helicopter in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka, acting Health Minister of the region Marina Volkova told TASS.

"According to our information, nine people survived. Information on the rest of the tourists and crew members is being investigated," she said.

On August 12, 2021, at 9:50 am (00:50 Moscow time), rescuers received information about a hard landing of the Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero company in the area of the Kuril Lake of the Kronotsky Reserve.

A source at emergency services said the helicopter sank in the lake. There were 16 people on board: 13 passengers and three crew members. It is known that the crashed helicopter was inspected before departure and had no technical problems, the crew did not report any flight problems, and the landing was carried out in fog.

The investigating authorities opened a criminal case under the article "Violation of air transport safety rules resulting in the death of two or more persons" after the Mi-8 crash with tourists on board in Kamchatka. A hotline has been launched for relatives of passengers and members of the helicopter crew.

The Vityaz-Aero airline has been operating since 2009, its fleet consists of more than 20 Mi-8 helicopters of the MTV, AMT, T and PS and Mi-2 modifications. It operates flights to remote areas of Kamchatka, including passenger transportation of tourists to hard-to-reach areas.