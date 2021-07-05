Sochi hit by flooding after torrential rainfall

SOCHI, July 5. /TASS/. Several streets and a technical floor of a hospital have been flooded in Sochi as a result of heavy rains pouring down on the resort city since Sunday. Sochi Mayor Alexey Kopaygorodsky informed on his Telegram channel that there are emergency workers on site and that the water is subsiding.

A surge of water levels in several local rivers has been documented in Sochi. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s directorate for the Krasnodar Region, the downpour caused trees to collapse, the roof of an apartment building suffered damage, and a hospital was hit by flooding.

"The situation with the flooding of technical facilities in the basement and on the ground floor of City Hospital Number 3 in Khosta (a district in Sochi — TASS) is under the control of emergency workers, there is no threat to the lives and health of patients and hospital personnel, the water is subsiding," the mayor revealed.

On Sunday, a heavy downpour with high winds struck Sochi. The resort city is still getting battered with heavy rainfall. The weather caused traffic disruptions in several areas of the city. A tree fell in the Adler District due to high winds, killing one person and injuring two. In total, 34 trees fell due to the weather conditions. Power outages have been reported in seven settlements.

Sochi is one of the main resort cities in Russia. As of early July, 88% of the resort city’s accommodation facilities were occupied, with several major hotels and sanatoriums fully booked. There are about 180,000 tourists vacationing there at present.