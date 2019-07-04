More than 110,000 hectares of forests on fire in Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, July 4. /TASS/. The area of the burning taiga in the Krasnoyarsk Region has reached 112,000 hectares on Thursday, the regional forest fire center reported.

"According to the information collected, at 12:00 (8:00 Moscow time) on July 4, 2019, 149 forest fires were active on the territory of the region on a total area of 112,459 hectares <...>. There is no threat to communities," the report says.

Fires are raging in the Yeniseisky, Severo-Yeniseisky, Motyginsky, Evenkiisky, Kezhemsky and Boguchansky districts, mainly in hard-to-reach areas. More than 880 people and 90 vehicles are involved in the fire-fighting efforts.

According to the forest fire center, there were 74,000 hectares of forests on fire yesterday evening, including 32,600 hectares in the so-called control zone, that is in hard-to-reach areas where the cost of fire extinguishment exceeds the extent of possible damage. The Krasnoyarsk Region Ministry of Forestry told TASS that the area scorched by fires mainly grew in the control zone.

A state of emergency was declared in the region on July 2. People’s access to forests was restricted.