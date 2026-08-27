Trump administration weighing new round of tariffs on semiconductors — Politico

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is mulling a new round of tariffs on semiconductors, Politico reported, citing sources.

The White House is considering the expansion of the number of tech products subject to the duties, hitting not just chips but potentially many of the goods made with them, such as laptops, gaming consoles or the servers that fill data centers, sources said. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick "favors a structure that would tie foreign companies’ relief from the tariffs to investment in US chip manufacturing to juice more domestic production," according to the publication. The administration is also eyeing a phase-in period for the new tariffs, though the framework could still be substantially revised in the coming weeks or months.

In turn, US tech companies believe the move could "doom US hopes of dominating artificial intelligence" as the tech industry is already grappling with a shortage of high-end semiconductors. The economic restrictions will primarily hit Nvidia and Apple, the paper wrote. Another source told Politico that the buildout of domestic chip manufacturing would take more than five years.