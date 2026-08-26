Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 2.17% to 2,071.3 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 1.96% to 774.19 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 10 kopecks to 12.6 rubles.

"The Russian stock market plunged into negative territory again today, with the MOEX Index having fallen below the 2,100-point mark," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment forecasts the dollar exchange rate for Thursday at 85 rubles and the yuan at 12.65 rubles.

Freedom Global expects the MOEX Index to trade within the 2,000-2,100-point range on Thursday. Forecasts for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for August 27 are 84-86 rubles, 97-99 rubles, and 12.4-12.9 rubles, respectively.

Tsifra Broker projects the 12.2-12.6-ruble range against the Chinese yuan, the 82-85-ruble range against the dollar, and the 96-99-ruble range against the euro.