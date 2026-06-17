Russia-Uzbekistan industrial cooperation reaches new level — PM Mishustin

TASHKENT, June 17. /TASS/. Industrial cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan is reaching a new level, with the necessary infrastructure being developed to support it, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Industrial cooperation is reaching a new level. Together, we are creating the infrastructure required for this. This includes the establishment of joint industrial parks. They are already operating in the Tashkent and Jizzakh regions. In April, an industrial park was opened in the city of Navoi," Mishustin said.

In addition, he noted that construction of a railway car manufacturing cluster in Uzbekistan is continuing, along with assembly facilities for the production of commercial vehicles.