Russian business present across virtually all of Uzbekistan — PM Mishustin

TASHKENT, June 17. /TASS/. Russian businesses are present across virtually the entire territory of Uzbekistan, and the results of joint efforts are leading to the creation of jobs and increased output of in-demand products, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Russian business is present across virtually the entire territory of the republic. We can see the results of our joint efforts: jobs are being created and the production of in-demand goods is increasing. The Russian government is committed to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Uzbekistan," Mishustin said.

He noted that a joint Investment Platform has been launched to further support important business initiatives.

"Financial support has already been provided to a pilot project aimed at expanding the production and logistics capacities of an existing plant manufacturing soft drinks and food products. Three-quarters of the funding required for its implementation was raised through the platform," he said, expressing confidence that even more companies would take advantage of this opportunity.