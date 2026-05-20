Russia increases fish export revenue from China by 46% in January-April 2026

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia increased exports of fish and seafood to China by 13% in physical terms and by 46% in value terms in January-April 2026, to 550,000 metric tons worth more than $1.6 bln, the Fish Union said.

"Russian exports of fish and seafood to China in January-April 2026 increased year-on-year by 13% in volume and by 46% in value, reaching 550,000 metric tons worth more than $1.6 bln, according to calculations by the Fish Union analytical center based on data from China’s General Administration of Customs," the statement said.

In particular, exports of frozen headed and gutted pollock rose by 15% in physical terms and by 55% in value terms to 331,000 metric tons worth $566 mln, while exports of frozen pollock fillet increased by 35% in volume and by 70% in value terms to 4,000 metric tons worth $11 mln. At the same time, surimi supplies declined by 15% in physical terms and by 5% in value terms to 12,000 metric tons worth $31 mln.

Exports of frozen headed and gutted cod increased by 22% in physical terms and by 80% in value terms year-on-year to 27,000 metric tons worth $214 mln. Meanwhile, haddock supplies fell by 35% in volume and by 10% in value terms to 5,000 metric tons worth $31 mln.

Exports of live crabs from Russia to China increased by 20% in physical terms and by 30% in value terms to 13,000 metric tons worth $428 mln. At the same time, fish meal supplies declined by 25% in volume but rose by 5% in value terms to 48,000 metric tons worth $97 mln.