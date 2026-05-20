Russian, Chinese antitrust agencies agree on cooperation

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Antitrust agencies of Russia and China signed a memorandum of understanding, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in a statement.

The document was signed by Head of Russia’s FAS Maxim Shaskolsky and Chinese Minister of the State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen. The signing took place during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, timed to the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, which serves as a foundation for interstate ties.

As the FAS explained, the memorandum outlines areas of cooperation between the antitrust agencies of Russia and China for 2026-2027. The sides agreed to cooperate in antitrust enforcement, combating unfair competition and monitoring compliance with advertising legislation. In addition, the sides plan to exchange information on legislation and regulatory practices, the state of competition in key sectors, including digital markets, and cooperate in law enforcement.

The document also provides for annual meetings, cooperation between border regional offices and participation in conferences, seminars and training programs.