Russia receives permission to export compound feed to China — Agriculture Ministry

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia has received the right to export compound feed to the Chinese market, the Russian Agriculture Ministry reported.

"Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and Sun Meijun, Director of the General Administration of Customs of China, signed a protocol on veterinary and sanitary requirements for compound feed exported from Russia to China," the statement read.

The signing took place as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.

The ministry reported that the protocol formalizes the terms for Russian compound feed supplies to the Chinese market. The document defines requirements for raw materials and production, safety control, packaging, labeling, and veterinary support for each batch of product. Specifically, it requires domestic exporting companies to comply with the criteria of the international HACCP food safety management system.

"China is a strategic foreign trade partner for Russia in the agricultural sector. We are consistently increasing trade turnover and expanding the range of mutual supplies. The signing of the document will be another step in this direction and will open the door for Russian feed producers to enter the promising Chinese market. I am confident that this will further strengthen cooperation in agriculture between our countries," Lut was quoted as saying in the ministry's statement.