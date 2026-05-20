Volumes, speed of Russia-China transportation continue to grow — Putin

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Russia and China are jointly developing transport and logistics routes, increasing both the volume and speed of cargo and passenger transportation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following Russia-China talks.

"Our countries are jointly engaged in developing trans-Eurasian transport and logistics routes. As a result, not only the volume but also the speed of cargo and passenger transportation between Russia and China continues to grow, the capacity of border crossings is increasing, many of which operate around the clock, and new logistics hubs are being created," he said.

Putin recalled that Russia is modernizing key eastern railway lines such as the Trans-Siberian Railway and the Baikal-Amur Mainline. Infrastructure of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, including its main artery, the Northern Sea Route, is also being consistently expanded.