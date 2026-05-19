Real effective exchange rate of ruble rose up 3.4% in April — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against the currencies of Russia's main trading partners, adjusted for inflation gained 3.4% month on month in April 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate added 2.1% annually since the start of this year.

The real effective exchange rate of the ruble against the dollar increased by 3.6% in April, and by 2.1% since the beginning of the year. The exchange rate against the euro increased by 2.6% month on month and by 2.7% since the beginning of the year.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.