Iran interested in expanding supplies of petroleum products from Russia — Roscongress

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Iran has expressed interest in expanding supplies of gasoline, diesel fuel, metallurgical and petrochemical products from Russia, the press service of the Roscongress Foundation reported following a meeting between Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF (St. Petersburg International Economic Forum) Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov and Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali in Moscow.

The parties discussed the development of Russian-Iranian cooperation amid ongoing international instability, as well as preparations for key business events in 2026. Particular attention was paid to strengthening trade and economic ties, building sustainable supply chains for essential goods, and preparations for the Russia-Iran business dialogue at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Iranian representatives expressed interest in expanding supplies of gasoline, diesel fuel, and metallurgical and petrochemical products from Russia. The parties emphasized the importance of maintaining direct dialogue between businesses of the two countries and implementing practical joint projects amid ongoing international instability," the report said.

Russia and Iran are currently demonstrating an example of responsible partnership based on mutual respect, a pragmatic approach, and a willingness to jointly address modern challenges, Kobyakov said. "In difficult circumstances, it is especially important to help each other, focus on specific agreements, and strengthen supply chains for goods needed by the citizens and economies of our countries," he added.

In turn, Kazem Jalali stressed that "Iran is facing additional needs to supply its domestic market." "We are interested in developing cooperation with Russian partners to meet some of the existing demand and look forward to further strengthening our cooperation," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 3 to 6, 2026.