Russia's foreign trade surplus in Q1 decreased by 11.92% to $30.3 billion

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade surplus for January-March 2026 decreased by 11.92% compared to the same period last year, to $30.3 billion, according to data published by the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

In the reporting period, exports decreased by $0.1 billion to $97.2 billion, while imports increased by $4 billion to $66.9 billion. Russia's trade turnover in January-March 2026 increased by 2.43% compared to the same period last year, to $164.1 billion.

In the reporting period, Russian exports to Europe fell by 9.33%, amounting to $13.6 billion, while imports increased by 6.92%, reaching $17 billion.

In January-March, Russia increased exports to Asian countries by 3.64%, reaching $76.9 billion, while imports from these countries increased by 6.37%, reaching $45.1 billion.

Exports to African countries decreased by 11.76%, reaching $4.5 billion, while imports remained unchanged at $1.1 billion.

Russian exports to North and South America decreased by 26.67%, reaching $2.2 billion, while imports from these countries increased by 5.71%, reaching $3.7 billion.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of Russia's exports during the reporting period, totaling $50.6 billion (-12.46%). The second-largest export item was metals and metal products, with exports up 35.21% to $19.2 billion. Agricultural products ranked third, with $10.7 billion (+18.89%).

Russia's largest import item was machinery, equipment, and vehicles, which increased 6.6% from January to March to $30.7 billion. They are followed by chemical products (+5.47% to $13.5 billion) and agricultural products (+7.29% to $10.3 billion).