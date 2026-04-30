Gazprom posts 7% rise in IFRS net profit for 2025

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Net profit attributable to shareholders of Gazprom under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for 2025 amounted to 1.307 trillion rubles ($17.45 bln) compared to 1.219 trillion rubles in the previous year (a 7% increase), according to the holding company’s report.

Revenue totaled 9.771 trillion rubles, down by 9%.

Gazprom Group’s total debt edged up by 0.3% compared to the end of 2024 to 6.74 trillion rubles. Meanwhile net debt/EBITDA ratio for 2025 increased to 2.07 from 1.83 at the end of 2024.