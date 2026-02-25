China’s Ministry of Commerce cautions Washington against new tariffs

BEIJING, February 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities will take tit-for-tat measures in case the United States will introduce new tariffs in conclusion of its probe on imports of goods from China, the Ministry of Commerce of China said.

"If the US insists on holding a relevant probe and even introduce restrictive measures under its guise, such as tariffs, China will take all the necessary action. We will firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests," the ministry said in connection with the statement made by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer concerning the possibility to increase tariffs on Chinese goods if necessary.

Beijing and Washington held five rounds of trade and economic consultations since 2025, which made it possible to suspend the use of mutual tariffs, soften export control and investment restrictions. China hopes the US will take "objective and rational approach", refraining from "shifting the responsibility" and not intensifying bilateral tensions.