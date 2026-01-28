Russia to deliver first Il-114-300 aircraft to India in 2028 — UAC CEO

HYDERABAD, India, January 28. /TASS/. Russia is in talks with its Indian partners on starting Il-114-300 aircraft deliveries in 2028, Vadim Badekha, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec), told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the Wings India air show, where a preliminary agreement for the delivery of six such aircraft was signed.

"Considering the extremely high demand dynamics in the Indian market, our partners want very tight timelines for deliveries from us. Currently, we are discussing the start of deliveries in 2028," he said.

According to him, UAC is successfully competing with global Western aircraft manufacturers.

"The signed agreement proves that our technology is not only equal to, but superior to, foreign counterparts. The key factor in our success is the fact that the aircraft we are presenting here are entirely developed and manufactured in a single country. This is extremely important given that no third country will stand between us and our Indian partners," Badekha noted.

As the head of UAC pointed out, at this exhibition, Russia proved to its competitors that it can independently produce civilian aircraft.

"We opened all the cowlings and showed that there wasn't a single foreign badge. This commands enormous respect, including from our competitors. None of them have the technology that allows for the complete manufacture of an aircraft in a single country," he added.

Badekha said that India needs "hundreds" of aircraft. "We understand that we must primarily meet the needs of the domestic market, but we must not forget the global market, including in terms of maintaining competitiveness," he said.

"To meet this demand, we are counting on industrial cooperation with India," the head of UAC concluded.

Agreement

The agreement was signed between UAC and the private Indian company Flamingo Aerospace. The cooperation program is aimed at meeting India's growing demand for regional aviation. The first stage of cooperation envisages deliveries of six Il-114-300 aircraft.

Also, as part of the agreement, UAC will provide Flamingo Aerospace with a roadmap for developing its aviation competencies. This will allow the Indian company to gradually expand its aircraft assembly, modification, maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities, as well as infrastructure development. The agreement reflects the parties' commitment to developing sustainable, long-term aviation projects in India following the signing of final agreements and receipt of regulatory approvals.

The company also expressed interest in implementing other UAC programs. This will position Flamingo Aerospace as a key partner in promoting Russian aviation products in India.

The Russian Il-114-300 turboprop passenger aircraft is designed to develop regional air travel. It can operate autonomously from small airfields, regardless of their infrastructure, as well as from short runways. The aircraft is built from domestic components and equipped with TV7-117ST-01 engines developed by the United Engine Corporation (part of Rostec State Corporation).

The Il-114-300 is certified for use in a wide range of climates—from Arctic latitudes and the harsh Siberian expanses to mountainous areas and regions with tropical, subtropical, and hot climates.