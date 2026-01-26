Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.12% to 2,774.08 points and 1,151.01 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.45 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 10.85 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.11% at 2,774.3 points and at 1,151.1 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.5 kopecks at 10.83 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.57% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,793.13 points.