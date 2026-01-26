Varan platform can be used for both mine-laying, mine-clearing — combat engineer

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Varan ground robotic system can be used not only for supply delivery but also for mine-laying and mine-clearing, a combat engineer operator, call sign "Rus," said in footage provided to TASS by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The system performed well at the shooting ground. We’re just starting to deploy its combat [versions]. <…> It can drop mines and also be used for demining - with a mine-clearing attachment mounted," the serviceman said.

According to him, the drone can deliver food, ammunition, and gasoline. It has excellent cross-country capability and can move where people cannot walk.

According to the Defense Ministry, combat engineers from Battlegroup West have completed the preparation of the Varan and Kurier (Courier) ground robotic systems for combat use in the special military operation zone. They boast significantly increased battery life and a wider range from the operator. The robot’s key feature is the use of a flexible communications system, ensuring reliable control via satellite channels, radio communications, and fiber optic cable, depending on combat conditions.