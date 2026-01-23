Global gas demand growth below 1% in 2025, expected to accelerate to 2% in 2026 — IEA

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Growth in global gas demand in 2025 amounted to less than 1%, but is expected to accelerate to 2% in 2026, setting a new record for consumption, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on the gas market.

After relatively strong growth in 2024, growth in natural gas demand slowed significantly in 2025, the report said. Preliminary data indicate that global natural gas consumption increased by less than 1% in 2025. Unlike in previous years, this growth was driven mainly by Europe and North America, while demand remained weak in Asia and declined in Eurasia, the report said. According to the agency, total consumption reached 4.286 trillion cubic meters.

In OECD European countries, natural gas demand rose by 3% due to higher gas use in the power sector amid lower electricity generation from wind and hydropower. In North America, gas consumption increased by about 1% as a result of colder winter temperatures. Gas demand in Asia in 2025 slowed to its lowest level since 2022. In Eurasia, demand fell by about 2% amid a decline in Russia. Combined demand growth in Africa and the Middle East totaled 2.5%.

At the same time, in 2026, according to the IEA’s assessment, demand growth will accelerate to 2%, bringing global gas consumption to a new record of 4.371 trillion cubic meters.

Improved supply conditions are expected to support stronger demand growth. Demand for natural gas in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to increase by more than 4% in 2026, accounting for about half of global gas demand growth, the report noted.