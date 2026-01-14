Sales of new light commercial vehicles in Russia fall 22% in 2025 to 87,600 vehicles

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Sales of new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia declined by 21.9% in 2025 compared with the previous year, falling to 87,500 vehicles, according to a statement from analytical agency Autostat.

"A total of 87,587 new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) were sold in Russia in 2025, which is 21.9% lower than in the previous year," the statement said.

The leading brands in the 2025 ranking were GAZ (41,600 vehicles), Lada (15,000 vehicles), UAZ (10,900 vehicles), Sollers (7,500 vehicles), and Foton (2,400 vehicles).

The top five models by sales in 2025 were the GAZ Gazelle Next (21,000 vehicles), Lada Largus VU (9,400 vehicles), GAZ 3302 (6,100 vehicles), Sollers Atlant (5,700 vehicles), and Lada Granta VU (5,300 vehicles).

In December 2025 alone, sales of new light commercial vehicles in Russia totaled 9,300 vehicles, down 20.4% year on year.

The most in-demand models in December were again the GAZ Gazelle Next (2,500 vehicles), Lada Largus VU (811 vehicles), GAZ 3302 (617 vehicles), Sollers Atlant (581 vehicles), and UAZ 3909 (508 vehicles).