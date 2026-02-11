Putin doesn't use messaging apps, only specialized communication — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not use publicly available messaging apps, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS, adding that Putin only uses a specialized line for communication.

"President [Vladimir Putin] doesn't use messaging apps. He only uses specialized communication. He's the head of state," Peskov said when asked a respective question.

Last September, Peskov also said that Putin did not create personal social media accounts because they are "not his thing." However, the Kremlin posts all the necessary information about the head of state's work. Official Kremlin pages, where news about the president's work is published daily, are on Max and Telegram, VKontakte, Rutube, and YouTube.