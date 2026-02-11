Sheremetyevo Airport's passenger traffic could total 43.1 mln people in 2026

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Sheremetyevo Airport's passenger traffic could decline by less than 1% by the end of 2026 to 43.1 mln passengers, a representative of the airport told reporters.

"Sheremetyevo Airport's passenger traffic amounted to 43.4 mln people by the end of 2025. The planned passenger traffic figure for 2026 is 43.1 mln people, according to the airport's budget model," the airport said.

Meanwhile, the airport's passenger traffic figure for January 2026 is equivalent to that for January 2025.