State Duma to hear Lavrov's speech, discuss ban on credit card betting

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. State Duma deputies will hear a speech from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a plenary session and discuss a draft law banning bookmakers and betting companies from accepting bets through credit card transactions.

At the beginning of the session, Lavrov will address the deputies, discussing Russia's foreign policy priorities and answering questions from parliamentarians. Lavrov previously met with State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin and the leaders of political factions. During the meeting, preparations for the government hour with the minister's participation were discussed, as well as issues related to the implementation of Russia’s foreign policy, including at the interparliamentary level.

The bill that proposes to introduce a ban on the acceptance of bets by gambling organizers at bookmakers and betting shops through credit card transactions will be considered in the first reading. Since bookmakers and betting companies cannot restrict payments using credit cards, the responsibility falls on the credit institution that issued them.