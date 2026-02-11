Norway’s army chief speaks in favor of setting up military hotline with Moscow

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. Norway’s chief of defence Eirik Kristoffersen has spoken in favor of setting up a hotline with Russia to prevent the risk of military escalation.

"He has recommended setting up a military hotline between the two capitals to have a channel of communication to avoid escalation based on misunderstanding," The Guardian quoted Kristoffersen as saying. Norway and Russia still maintain some direct contact over search and rescue missions in the Barents Sea, he said, adding that meetings between representatives of the two militaries take place at the border regularly.

Norway’s defense chief expressed the opinion that the alleged airspace violations in his area of responsibility occur due to misunderstandings. "When we talk with the Russians, they actually respond in a very professional and predictable way," he added.