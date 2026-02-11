Air defenses intercept 46 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed 108 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 108 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 49 UAVs over the territory of the Volgograd Region, 29 UAVs over the territory of the Rostov Region, seven UAVs over the territory of the Saratov Region, seven UAVs over the waters of the Black Sea, three UAVs over the territory of the Astrakhan Region, two UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, two UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Kalmykia, two UAVs over the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, one UAV over the territory of the Belgorod Region, one UAV over the territory of the Voronezh Region, one UAV over the territory of the Kursk Region, one UAV over the territory of the Tula Region, one UAV over the waters of the Sea of Azov, one UAV over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, and one UAV over the territory of the Republic of North Ossetia," the ministry said.