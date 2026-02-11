US attempts to link trade to Ukraine conflict unacceptable — senior Russian diplomat

NEW DELHI, February 11. /TASS/. The US attempts to link trade issues to the Ukraine conflict are inadmissible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told The Indian Express in an interview.

"This is completely unacceptable," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said, when asked to comment on the US attempts to link trade and the conflict in Ukraine and calls on other countries to halt trade relations with Russia.

"We are not in a war with Ukraine. We are operating under a special military operation mandated by the president, with the only purpose to protect Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine," Ryabkov added.

"The Western understanding and explanation of what’s going on has nothing to do with our own. So, we reject and completely dissociate ourselves with any attempts to link one with the other. There should be no place for such sanctioning and such linkages. I hope reasonable people like those of India will appreciate and understand this equally," he emphasized.