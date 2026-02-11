{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US attempts to link trade to Ukraine conflict unacceptable — senior Russian diplomat

"There should be no place for such sanctioning and such linkages," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov Donat Sorokin/TASS
Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov
© Donat Sorokin/TASS

NEW DELHI, February 11. /TASS/. The US attempts to link trade issues to the Ukraine conflict are inadmissible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told The Indian Express in an interview.

"This is completely unacceptable," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said, when asked to comment on the US attempts to link trade and the conflict in Ukraine and calls on other countries to halt trade relations with Russia.

"We are not in a war with Ukraine. We are operating under a special military operation mandated by the president, with the only purpose to protect Russians and Russian-speaking people living in Ukraine," Ryabkov added.

"The Western understanding and explanation of what’s going on has nothing to do with our own. So, we reject and completely dissociate ourselves with any attempts to link one with the other. There should be no place for such sanctioning and such linkages. I hope reasonable people like those of India will appreciate and understand this equally," he emphasized.

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineUnited States
Lavrov says Russia, US found balance of interests in Anchorage, Europe rethinking it all
The United States at that time sincerely wanted to help resolve the crisis, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Epstein’s files mention Zelensky in connection with human trafficking from Ukraine
Vladimir Zelensky appears in Epstein's files several dozen times, most prominently in connection with the Jean-Luc Brunel case
Read more
EU defense commissioner to tour Europe in effort to ramp up missile output for Ukraine
Andrius Kubilius recalled that €60 billion of the €90 billion in funding for Kiev agreed upon by 24 EU member states for the next two years is earmarked for arms purchases, primarily from European manufacturers
Read more
Russia’s UAV-detecting system capable of tracking swarm of drones
The detection range of attack and reconnaissance drones allows for the early deployment of mobile task forces to counter their use
Read more
Trademarks used in franchise contracts grow to 10,600 over year
The total number of franchise contracts was over 7,800 over the last year but the number of trademarks transferred under them increased to 10,600
Read more
Russian troops push frontline westward from Gulyaipole after liberating Zaliznichnoye
Units of Russia's Battlegroup East advanced by more than 5 km west of Gulyaipole
Read more
Macron calls for common borrowing tool for EU countries to 'defeat dollar hegemony'
The French president assured that the initiative he proposed would not apply to existing state debt
Read more
Russian scientists create most powerful computer in country
The operating principle of the quantum computer is based on collective oscillations of the ion chain, the developers said
Read more
Macron's statements about dialogue with Russia aimed at provoking US ‘jealousy’ — senator
The same can be said about Europe's recently intensified contacts with China, Konstantin Kosachev noted
Read more
Russia-Armenia relations enter new phase amid 'challenging' realities — diplomat
Sergey Kopyrkin expressed hope that the recent visit to Moscow by speaker of Armenia’s parliament Alen Simonyan on February 5 and 6 will give an impetus to further movement on this track
Read more
Kiev’s attacks against CPC is cause for major concerns — Russian ambassador
Alexey Borodavkin said the situation had recently evened out and the consortium continued its operations
Read more
Azerbaijan, US intend to deepen cooperation in field of civil nuclear energy
According to the Strategic Partnership Charter, the parties consider this cooperation as an element of strategic partnership aimed at enhancing energy security
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about current issues with Telegram’s operation in Russia
There have been more than 11,000 complaints from Russian users regarding Telegram’s operations over the past 24 hours, according to Downdetector’s data
Read more
Russia outpaces NATO in applying combat experience gained in Ukraine — commander
According to Pierre Vandier, at this point Ukraine is seeing a drones and robotics battle
Read more
Kremlin confirms Moscow’s contacts with France
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow took note of French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the need to resume relations with Russia
Read more
Kremlin experience unique yet has similarities with diplomatic service, spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov noted that these are both forms of public service
Read more
US Treasury authorizes supply of oil, gas exploration goods, technology to Venezuela
The authority also exempted the operations on the maintenance of ports, airports from sanctions
Read more
Norway leads Olympic medal standings after four days
Germany and Sweden share second place
Read more
US integrating Russian tank protection technologies into Abrams tanks — Rostec
Bekkhan Ozdoyev added that the entire history of tank design is a history of evolution
Read more
Ukraine targets funeral procession in Zaporozhye Region: what we know
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik called the attack a despicable act by Satanists in the Ukrainian military
Read more
Moscow to return all historically Russian lands to their 'rightful home' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that linguistic, cultural and religious rights of those who remain under Kiev’s authority must be restored
Read more
Concerts with dances, songs of android robots offered in China
The service costs for about $145 for a 1.5-hour program, including a visiting engineer to install and configure the equipment
Read more
Europe wants to establish contacts with Russia on Ukraine, saying nothing new — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their previous contacts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were consistent with their public statements
Read more
It's wrong when 'one country strangles another' — Kremlin on Cuba blockade
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that it is bad when there is no fuel for medicine delivery, patient transportation
Read more
Drone attack damages multi-story building in Russia’s Volgograd Region
The regional governor says a kindergarten and a factory were also damaged
Read more
US attempts to link trade to Ukraine conflict unacceptable — senior Russian diplomat
"There should be no place for such sanctioning and such linkages," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Trump demands half ownership of bridge between US, Canada
The US leader stressed that otherwise he will not allow this bridge to open
Read more
Figure skater Gumennik introduced as Russia’s champion before performing at Olympics
Russian athletes are competing under a neutral flag and are prohibited from displaying any connection to their country
Read more
Norway’s army chief speaks in favor of setting up military hotline with Moscow
Eirik Kristoffersen also added that Norway and Russia still maintain some direct contact over search and rescue missions in the Barents Sea
Read more
Venezuela resumes oil supplies to Israel — Bloomberg
The cargo is transported for Bazan Group, the top crude oil refiner in Israel
Read more
Chinese military warns Taiwan independence supporters against striking mainland China
Chinese defense ministry spokesman Jiang Bin slammed the Taipei administration’s attempts to isolate the island from mainland China by means of deploying weapons and speculations about "pre-emptive strikes" as "absurd and arrogant"
Read more
Baku, Washington agree to expand defense, security cooperation
The Charter on Strategic Partnership lauds Azerbaijan’s contribution to international peacekeeping missions and reaffirms the countries’ commitment to cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure
Read more
Hypersonic missile Tsirkon was used in special operation — Putin
The Tsirkon hypersonic missile was developed and is produced in the Reutov-based NPO Mashinostroyeniya
Read more
Colombian president reports assassination attempt against him
His helicopter had to change the route due to the threat of being fired upon, Gustavo Petro says
Read more
Russian troops liberate Zaliznichnoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Moscow seeking options to resume work of Russian House in Baku — cooperation agency head
Yevgeny Primakov says that Moscow, Baku still have an intergovernmental agreement on cultural centers in force
Read more
Work of Russian houses in Europe facing restrictions — cooperation agency head
Yevgeny Primakov says that the activities of the Russian House are suspended in certain European states
Read more
EU to blacklist former Russian Olympic chief, chess federation head
EU sanctions imply a ban on trips to EU countries and the immobilization of assets in European banks
Read more
Zelensky may announce holding elections, referendum in Ukraine — FT
According to the report, both votes may take place before May 15
Read more
Russia’s advanced Su-35S fighter jet: premier performance over Syrian skies
Russia’s Su-35S aircraft, considered among the most dangerous fighter jets in the world today, have been redeployed to Syria
Read more
Syrian government army being withdrawn from Kurdish-populated Hasakah city
According to the statement, units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are leaving the city to return to their bases outside it
Read more
Ten people killed in shooting at school in western Canada — TV
Another 25 people are undergoing examination at a medical facility
Read more
Paris manipulates data to portray itself as tech leader — report
According to the Global Fact-Checking Network, behind Paris' loud proclamations lies "a substitution of actual budgets with long-term promises"
Read more
Italy’s Fontana becomes first female athlete to medal in six consecutive Winter Olympics
In addition to her Olympic merits, the Italian short track speed skater is the 2015 World Champion, also owning six silvers and ten bronze medals at the world championships
Read more
US ready to contribute to settlement in Ukraine by eliminating root causes — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the Russian and US sides shared a common stance that in the event of a conflict of interests, "it would be a crime to allow this to escalate into a heated confrontation, or any other confrontation"
Read more
Putin doesn't use messaging apps, only specialized communication — Kremlin
"He's the head of state," Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia expects West to explain who is to get 'security guarantees' in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that "nowhere in the world, in no country between conflicting parties, be it the Arab-Israeli conflict or any other, there is anyone banning each other's languages"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman expresses regret Telegram fails to comply with Russian legislation
Dmitry Peskov opined that it would be better if Telegram and other restricted services complied with the requirements of Russian legislation
Read more
Russia’s UAZ plant releases Hunter all-terrain vehicle for special military operation
"The People's Front interacts with soldiers in all areas, so it understands their needs," Irina Kim said
Read more
Iran, Russia to sign two documents on Rasht — Astara railway construction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a last-year meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Iranian authorities had already purchased more than 100 kilometers of the 160-kilometer Rasht–Astara railroad section
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian positions in Zaporozhye Region
The troops also destroyed a dug-out sheltering with Ukrainian military personnel
Read more
Press review: Iran open to deal but Trump may attack and Cuba prepares for mobilization
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 6th
Read more
Azerbaijan, US to develop Middle Corridor, Trump Route
The two countries intend to expand cooperation to promote economic growth and regional connectivity
Read more
Figure skater Gumennik in 12th place after short program at Olympics
US' Ilya Malinin wins the competition, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama scores second
Read more
Egyptian president receives Russian foreign intel chief
During the talks, the sides discussed recent developments in the region and in the world and agreed on the "necessity of strengthening Russian-Egyptian cooperation to prevent new spirals of escalation in the Middle East"
Read more
Russian marketplaces get 'green channel' to start operations in Ethiopia — ambassador
Yevgeny Terekhin clarified that currently, "the parties are working out the details, the process of adapting the product range to the specifics of local demand and integrating technical solutions is underway"
Read more
Russian House in Chisinau to operate until summer of 2026 — cooperation agency head
Yevgeny Primakov recalled that in December 2025, Moscow was officially notified by the Moldovan side about the decision not to renew the agreement on the establishment and operation of cultural centers
Read more
Putin holds phone call with South African president — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Cyril Ramaphosa discussed issues related to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and investment
Read more
Bank of Russia set dollar rate at 77.2 rubles for February 11
The official euro rate was lowered by 7.07 kopecks to 91.9429 rubles
Read more
Russian stock indices mixed on Tuesday — market data
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.32% to 2,717.04 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.25% to 1,108.58 points
Read more
5 civilians killed, 9 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on Zaporozhye Region during day
The head of the municipal area says the attacks targeted a bread delivery truck with a visible sign, a man on a bicycle
Read more
Court's 2018 decision to block Telegram still not overturned — source
The executives of the messenger appealed against the ruling, but the plea was dismissed
Read more
Lavrov calls Trump acknowledging Russia’s NATO concerns ‘huge step’
None of the other Western figures has voiced such a position, the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
German-British startup announces successful test of hypersonic missile prototype
Serial production of the HS1 is planned to be launched by 2029
Read more
French president calls on European leaders to resume dialogue with Russia
Emmanuel Macron sees the need "to arrange the resumption of European discussions with the Russians"
Read more
Russia, Ethiopia to explore construction of aluminum plant — ambassador
Evgeny Terekhin noted that the countries do not set rigid planned figures
Read more
Domodedovo Airport to undergo restructuring
Sheremetyevo Airport CEO Mikhail Vasilenko did not specify the number of companies that could be liquidated or consolidate
Read more
Air defenses intercept 46 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
29 of them were destroyed over the territory of the Rostov Region
Read more
Ukrainian conflict’s root causes must be addressed in any peace deal — Lavrov
Commenting on contacts with the United States regarding this issue, the Russian foreign minister said that Washington knows Moscow's position "perfectly well"
Read more
Achieving special op goals to help build Eurasian security architecture — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that Moscow prioritizes "promoting cooperation through multilateral associations involving Russia"
Read more
Baku, Washington to cooperate on transit of critical minerals
The agreement envisages both public and private investments in infrastructure development
Read more
BRICS membership brings Ethiopia to qualitatively new level — Russian ambassador
Yevgeny Terekhin added that Russia actively supports the inclusion of Ethiopian banks in these processes, as well as Ethiopia's accession to the New Development Bank
Read more
Azerbaijan, US to create working groups to implement Charter on Strategic Partnership
The list of working groups' areas of expertise includes trade, defense, AI
Read more
Gefest training facility for submariners commissioned in Vladivostok
The press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet said the submarine’s crew practiced coordinated actions to cope with outside water entry caused by simulated hull damage and to deal with various types of fires in compartments in a situation as close to real life as possible
Read more
Moscow notes positive changes in conditions for Russian House in US — agency head
Yevgeny Primakov says it is too early to announce a recovery of full-scale operations of the center
Read more
Russia’s security post-New START, US’ global ambitions: Lavrov’s statements
The Russian foreign minister noted that the aspects of the Ukrainian conflict settlement being considered by military officials during negotiations are both significant and complex, meaning they demand the most careful and detailed approach
Read more
Su-57 fighters delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces got new tracking sensors — experts
One of the main changes in the modernized Su-57 aircraft is the upgraded 101KS onboard optical-electronic self-defense system, the experts said
Read more
Russia ready to expand anti-terrorist cooperation with Pakistan — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia had been calling for consolidating efforts of the entire world community against any forms and manifestations of terrorism
Read more
Ukrainian ground robotic systems have low survivability — Russian security experts
According to the sources in Russia’s security agencies, the effectiveness and economic feasibility of the enemy's use of these systems is currently highly questionable
Read more
Szijjarto calls latest EU sanctions proposal targeting Russian energy ‘outrageous’
Peter Szijjarto stated that he did not believe Western sanctions could influence Russia
Read more
Press review: EU turns to militarization and Japan PM Takaichi wins early election vote
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 9th
Read more
US promises to work with Russia for strategic stability remain slogans — Shoigu
The Security Council secretary emphasized that Russia remains open to considering possible options for creating a new legal framework to ensure global stability
Read more
Tribunal collects 700 testimonials from repatriated POWs about brutal torture in Ukraine
The tribunal will prepare a separate report to cover testimonies of prisoners of war
Read more
Top EU diplomat plans to propose list of concessions to demand from Russia
According to Kaja Kallas, everybody has to understand that the sides need Europe to have a peace deal
Read more
Israel’s new decisions regarding West Bank deserve condemnation — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the official text of this decision has not yet been published, but it has already provoked sharp criticism from Palestinians and across the Arab-Muslim world in general
Read more
Lavrov talks US reluctance to follow through with peace proposals, security architecture
While Russia and the United States could have embraced broader cooperation following the summit in Anchorage, the opposite trend has been observed
Read more
Sheremetyevo Airport's passenger traffic could total 43.1 mln people in 2026
The figure could decline by less than 1% compared to 2025
Read more
Press review: Epstein files hit UK government as Russia seeks role in Trump peace route
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 10th
Read more
Naval Group, Thales to work on sovereign AI in France
According to the statement, the companies expect to quickly provide the solutions for the armed forces that "integrate the reliable, safe and sovereign AI," which will make it possible to expand their operational capabilities
Read more
All guarantees discussed with Ukraine in Istanbul now null, void — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minster pointed to how these guarantees were formulated
Read more
India started reducing Russian oil purchases — US Trade Representative
Russia continue to be the largest oil supplier to India despite West’s attempts to meddle in this cooperation, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov told TASS earlier
Read more
Epstein case reveals real face of Western elites seeking to rule world — Lavrov
"It is unnecessary to explain to any normal person that this is pure Satanism and is beyond human comprehension," the Russian Foreign Minister added
Read more
State Duma to hear Lavrov's speech, discuss ban on credit card betting
In accordance with the corespondent bill, credit card issuers may bear responsibility for the betting with the use of their products
Read more
NASA spokesman sheds light on how ISS crew spends time leading up to launch
The launch was initially scheduled for February 11 but was put off for one day
Read more
Macron says Europe 'to be swept away in five years' if nothing is done
The French president added that the situation around Greenland has made it clear that Europe is facing a threat
Read more
Zaporozhye plant's external power lines cut due to Ukrainian attack on Energodar
The main heating pipeline of Energodar has also been damaged in the attack
Read more
US license for Venezuelan oil prohibits deals with persons from Russia, Iran, DPRK, Cuba
This also applies to persons from the People’s Republic of China
Read more
US seeks to advance its interests globally, not to divide zones of influence, says Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister the US has declared that Washington has other concerns in the Western Hemisphere besides European security issues
Read more
Russia-North Korea relations reach new level — Russian diplomat
Vladimir Topekha noted that Moscow and Pyongyang have identical or close positions on issues on the global and regional agenda and are linked by time-tested mutual trust
Read more
UK extends license for Lukoil's Bulgarian subsidiaries until August 13
The general license covers Lukoil Bulgaria, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas, Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria, and Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria
Read more
Domodedovo's new runway may require investment for reconstruction
Sheremetyevo Airport CEO Mikhail Vasilenko emphasized that the new runway was constructed in violation of construction norms and regulations
Read more