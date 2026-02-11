Domodedovo's new runway may require investment for reconstruction

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The new runway at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport was built in violation of regulations, with additional investment likely to be required for reconstruction, Sheremetyevo Airport CEO Mikhail Vasilenko told reporters.

"The new runway, which was built under Domodedovo's supervision, was constructed in violation of construction norms and regulations. This was discovered by Rosaviatsiya (Federal Agency for Air Transport - TASS) during inspections," he said.

"This needs to be verified and clarified. An expert commission will determine the scope of the work, and additional investment in reconstruction will likely be required," Vasilenko added.

Earlier, a subsidiary of the Sheremetyevo Airport, Perspektiva LLC, won the bidding war to acquire Domodedovo. It will pay a price of 66 bln rubles or $866 mln for the airport’s assets. The acquisition agreement was signed on Monday, February 9. Sheremetyevo intends to develop a recovery program for Domodedovo it acquired, Vasilenko said.