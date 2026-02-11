Court's 2018 decision to block Telegram still not overturned — source

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Moscow Tagansky Court's 2018 decision to block the Telegram messenger has still not been overturned, a source told TASS.

"The 2018 decision to block Telegram is still in effect. It hasn't been overturned," the source said.

On April 13, 2018, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court upheld the Russian telecom watchdog’s motion to block access to the cloud-based instant messaging service in Russia for its failure to provide the keys to decrypt user messages to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). Telegram said this demand was impossible to comply with technically as the keys are stored on user devices. On May 11, 2018, Telegram’s lawyers filed an appeal against the Tagansky Court's decision with the Moscow City Court. It was dismissed on June 14.

On April 16, 2018, telecom operators began blocking the service. Telegram attempted to circumvent this by constantly changing IP addresses to access the service.