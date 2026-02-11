Zelensky may announce holding elections, referendum in Ukraine — FT

LONDON, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky may announce a decision on February 24 to hold a presidential election and a referendum on resolving the Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported.

"The Ukrainians have this hard idea that it all needs to be bundled with Zelensky’s re-election," a Western official familiar with the matter told the British paper.

Both votes may take place before May 15, the FT added.

Zelensky is planning this step under pressure from the US administration to end the conflict as early as this spring.