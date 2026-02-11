Work of Russian houses in Europe facing restrictions — cooperation agency head

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The work of Russian houses in European countries is facing various restrictions and manifestations of hostility, Head of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) Yevgeny Primakov said in an interview with TASS.

"Working in Europe is certainly not easy right now. Rossotrudnichestvo offices are facing hostile manifestations ranging from threatening messages to the employees to outright vandalism against buildings of Russian Centers for Science and Culture," he said.

Primakov cited Slovakia as an example, where vandals tore down the Russian flag at night near the Russian House (Russian Center for Science and Culture, or RCSC) in January. "In a number of European countries, for example, Romania, Denmark, and Slovenia, we had to suspend the activities of the Russian House. Almost all European countries have difficulties with funding the activities of the RCSC, and visa restrictions for our seconded employees," he explained.

Official contacts in the cultural, educational, and scientific exchanges areas remain frozen, so joint projects with non-governmental or non-profit organizations, figures in the educational, scientific, and cultural spheres of European countries have been significantly reduced, Primakov noted. "However, our work in the European Union countries continues despite the emerging unfavorable working conditions and difficulties," he stressed.