Moscow notes positive changes in conditions for Russian House in US — agency head

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Moscow sees positive trends in the conditions for the operation of the Russian House in Washington, Head of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov said in an interview with TASS.

"The Russian House (RCSC) continues its work in Washington, and we are noticing some positive changes. The RCSC is once again holding events primarily aimed at promoting the multinational Russian culture, education, and history of our country. This is our focus," he said.

Meanwhile, "the overall environment remains quite complex, which is why we consider it premature to talk about restoring the full-scale work of the RCSC, and especially about organizing the activities of the RCSC in New York," Primakov noted.