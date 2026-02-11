Moscow seeking options to resume work of Russian House in Baku — cooperation agency head

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Moscow is seeking acceptable options to resume the work of the Russian House in Baku as soon as possible, Head of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov said in an interview with TASS.

"The intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and operating conditions of information and cultural centers concluded in 1997 is still in force. Therefore, we are striving to find acceptable options for implementing the intergovernmental agreement with the Azerbaijani side to ensure the speedy and unimpeded resumption of the operation of the Russian House in Baku," he said.

The leadership of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation announced last February that it had been forced to suspend the activities of the Russian House in Baku due to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's demand to take measures to vacate the premises in the city center. The formal reason for the requirement was the lack of registration of the Russian House in Baku as a legal entity, which is required by local legislation.