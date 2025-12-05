Association confirms forecast for Russian fertilizer exports in 2025 at 44 mln tons

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia will export about 44 mln tons of fertilizers in 2025, head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said.

"Around 44 mln tons," he told reporters, adding that China, India and Brazil are among the biggest markets.

Russian producers have increased fertilizer exports by 60% since 2013 to 42 mln tons last year. The share of friendly countries in Russia’s exports of fertilizers reached 76% in 2024, Guryev said earlier.

Russia has boosted its fertilizer supplies to BRICS countries by 16% this year, with India leading the increase, the head of the association said.